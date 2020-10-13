UN Budget for 2021 to Require Almost $3Bln - Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The United Nations' budget for the next year will require as much as $2.99 billion, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"To fully implement the mandates entrusted to us, we will require a total of US$2.99 billion, which represents a net reduction of 2.8 per cent compared to 2020, despite additional initiatives and mandated activities," Guterres said at the fifth committee meeting on the introduction of the proposed programme budget for 2021.

Last October, the UN chief announced that the organization was facing a severe budget crisis due to many member states' failure to pay their regular annual dues.

Following the announcement, the Secretariat put in place a set of measures, such as restricting the travel of UN staff, shutting down some escalators, limiting heating and air-conditioning services and adjusting hire practices among others in UN main offices in New York, Vienna, Geneva and Nairobi to curtail spending.

In April, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the organization faced another crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.