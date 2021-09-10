UN Calls to Create Means for Allowing Money into Afghanistan to Prevent Economic Breakdown

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) A provisional agreement must be reached to allow money to flow into Afghanistan and prevent the total collapse of the country's economy, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Lyons said that since the international community has frozen billions of assets and donor funds to deny these funds to the de-facto Taliban (banned in Russia) administration, Afghanistan is facing the prospect of a severe economic crisis threatening to throw millions more into poverty.

"A modus vivendi must be found, and quickly that allows money to flow to Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order," Lyons said. "The economy must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time."