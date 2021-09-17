UrduPoint.com

UN Chief: 'Absolutely Essential' To Create Mechanisms To Inject Cash Into Afghan Economy

UN Chief: 'Absolutely Essential' to Create Mechanisms to Inject Cash Into Afghan Economy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik it was critical to create mechanisms to inject cash into Afghanistan's economy to avoid its collapse and massive outflow of refugees that could destabilize the entire region.

"It is absolutely essential to create mechanisms to inject some cash within the Afghan economy to avoid the collapse of the Afghan economy that could cause tremendous suffering for the Afghan people and could trigger massive outflow that, of course, soon be a destabilizing factor for the countries of the region," Guterres said.

