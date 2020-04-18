UN Chief Calls for Developing New World Debt Architecture Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The international community will need to develop a new global architecture to deal with the immediate public debt crisis caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on Friday.

"A new international debt architecture is required, one that ensures sustainability and provides incentives to institutional and large financial markets to invest in sustainable ways going forward," Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that at the beginning of the year 44 percent of the least developed and low-income countries were already assessed at high risk of external debt distress.

However, Guterres said by the end of 2020 the world may face the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, which will likely outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN chief said Africa may experience its first recession in a quarter century, while Latin America and the Caribbean are already facing the worst recession ever and Asia and the middle East are enduring similar decelerations.

The COVID-19-induced reduction in economic activity may also put middle-income countries at high risk to a debt crisis, Guterres said.

Existing mechanisms for debt workouts need to be revisited and the new debt architecture should aim at preventing defaults from becoming prolonged crises, restoring public debt sustainability and helping nations to achieve sustainable development goals, Guterres added.

The International Labor Organization said last week that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to wipe out the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs in the second quarter of 2021.