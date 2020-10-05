UN Chief Calls for Immediate, Permanent Lifting of Libya Oil Blockade

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a high-level meeting on Libya on Monday that he is urging permanently lifting the oil blockade imposed on the country in addition to establishing an immediate ceasefire

Guterres, along with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, co-hosted earlier on Monday the ministerial meeting aimed at promoting a ceasefire in Libya.

"We must also see the immediate, permanent and unconditional lifting of the blockade on the country's oil production and exports, which has had a crippling impact on the economy," Guterres said.

Last week, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced the resumption of oil production and export after the Libyan National Army (LNA) reached an agreement with the authorities in the western part of the country and tribal factions to conditionally lift the blockade from oilfields and terminals for a period of one month during talks between the warring parties.

The blockade was initially introduced by the LNA in January amid an escalation in violence between Libya's warring parties. According to the NOC, the suspension of oil output has produced losses to Libya's budget in the amount $9.8 billion.