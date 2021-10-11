UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Injecting Liquidity Into Afghan Economy To Prevent Its Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan will not help the crisis-hit country if its economy collapses, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, urging the global community to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy.

"Humanitarian assistance saves lives. But it will not solve the problem if the economy of Afghanistan collapses.

We also need to make sure we do everything we can to prevent the economic collapse of the country," Guterres said.

"We need to find ways to make the economy breathe again. This can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles. We must seek ways to create the conditions that would allow Afghan professionals and civil servants to continue working to serve the Afghan population. I urge the world to take action and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse," the UN chief added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations

More Stories From Business

