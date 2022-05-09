UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Guterres Urges Countries To Upgrade 'Economic Partnership' With Moldova

The United Nations is calling on the international community to upgrade their economic relations with Moldova, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

"I also urge the countries to consider upgrading their economic partnership with Moldova and to support opportunities for its young women and men," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General is visiting Moldova and spoke at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

Guterres also called on countries to offer support for Moldova to host Ukrainian refugees.

