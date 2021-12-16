UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Reform Of Global Financial System 'Supercharging' Inequalities, Instability

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:26 PM

UN Chief Urges Reform of Global Financial System 'Supercharging' Inequalities, Instability

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his end-of-year address on Thursday called for reforming the international financial system, which has "supercharged" inequalities and instability across the globe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his end-of-year address on Thursday called for reforming the international financial system, which has "supercharged" inequalities and instability across the globe.

"Today's global financial system is supercharging inequalities and instability," Guterres said.

He said the existing system allows credit rating agencies to undermine the ability of developing countries with good growth prospects to pay back debt and address their development needs.

"Meanwhile, inequalities keep widening. Social upheaval and polarization keep growing... This is a powder keg for social unrest and instability. It poses a clear and present danger to democratic institutions," Guterres said. "It is time to clearly assume the need for reform of the international financial system."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency us ..

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

13 minutes ago
 'Panic' in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead o ..

'Panic' in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead of Christmas

13 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Moscow Slams New Russia's Health Exa ..

US Embassy in Moscow Slams New Russia's Health Examination Requirements As 'Xeno ..

13 minutes ago
 New US Home Building up Most in 8 Months in Novemb ..

New US Home Building up Most in 8 Months in November Amid Fear of Interest Rate ..

13 minutes ago
 Australia nuclear sub deal in line with non-prolif ..

Australia nuclear sub deal in line with non-proliferation treaty: US official

16 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends launch of FINA World Swim ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends launch of FINA World Swimming Championships

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.