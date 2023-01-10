UrduPoint.com

UN Delegation Checks On MODON Role In Industrial Renaissance, Realizing SDGs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UN Delegation Checks on MODON Role in Industrial Renaissance, Realizing SDGs

A United Nations delegation has checked on the role of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enhancing the industrial renaissance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the National Industrial Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A United Nations delegation has checked on the role of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enhancing the industrial renaissance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the National Industrial Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030.

This was made while MODON CEO Eng. Majed Al-Argoubi received a delegation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) at the Second Industrial City in Riyadh, where the delegates included four senior executives and headed by UNIDO Director Gerd M�ller accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The delegation was impressed with MODON's endeavors and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's plans towards sustainable development and climate conservation and the transformation into green, environmentally friendly cities that take into account global quality standards, praising the industrial services and products and financing solutions it provides to its partners to attract qualitative investments that bring added value to the national economy, provide youth-friendly jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship and SMEs, and promote a culture of self-employment.

MODON referred to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's openness to the world as an active member of the G20 and an influential player in global economic policy making, as well as topping the list of the largest economies across the middle East region, in pursuit to realize the targets of the National Industry Strategy, which aspires to make the industry a key provider in the national economy by increasing the contribution of the industrial sector to 33% of the GDP in 2030.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Def ..

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed la ..

8 minutes ago
 Acting Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi for t ..

Acting Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi for transparent census in merged tr ..

8 minutes ago
 Youth to understand importance of social media, sh ..

Youth to understand importance of social media, share authentic content: DC Abbo ..

18 minutes ago
 European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against ..

European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Part in Ukrainian ..

18 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasi ..

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's nam ..

Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's name from PIA's privatization cas ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.