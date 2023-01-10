UN Delegation Checks on MODON Role in Industrial Renaissance, Realizing SDGs

A United Nations delegation has checked on the role of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enhancing the industrial renaissance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the National Industrial Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A United Nations delegation has checked on the role of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and enhancing the industrial renaissance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the National Industrial Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030.

This was made while MODON CEO Eng. Majed Al-Argoubi received a delegation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) at the Second Industrial City in Riyadh, where the delegates included four senior executives and headed by UNIDO Director Gerd M�ller accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The delegation was impressed with MODON's endeavors and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's plans towards sustainable development and climate conservation and the transformation into green, environmentally friendly cities that take into account global quality standards, praising the industrial services and products and financing solutions it provides to its partners to attract qualitative investments that bring added value to the national economy, provide youth-friendly jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship and SMEs, and promote a culture of self-employment.

MODON referred to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's openness to the world as an active member of the G20 and an influential player in global economic policy making, as well as topping the list of the largest economies across the middle East region, in pursuit to realize the targets of the National Industry Strategy, which aspires to make the industry a key provider in the national economy by increasing the contribution of the industrial sector to 33% of the GDP in 2030.