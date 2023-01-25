UrduPoint.com

UN Expects China's Economic Growth To Accelerate To 4.8% In 2023 From 3% In 2022

January 25, 2023

UN Expects China's Economic Growth to Accelerate to 4.8% in 2023 From 3% in 2022

China's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2023 from 3% in 2022, according to a UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2023 report published on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) China's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2023 from 3% in 2022, according to a UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2023 report published on Wednesday.

"Growth in China is expected to moderately improve in 2023.

The Chinese economy is estimated to have grown by 3 per cent in 2022... With the Government abandoning its zero-COVID�19 policy in late 2022, and easing monetary and fiscal policies, the economy is projected to expand by 4.8 per cent in 2023," the report said.

The UN believes that China's economic growth will remain bellow the rate it was before COVID pandemic of 6-6.5%.

