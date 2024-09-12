UN Experts Call For Global System To Trace Critical Minerals
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 07:47 PM
UN experts called Wednesday for the creation of a global system to trace the extraction and production of critical minerals that are needed in the transition away from fossil fuels
United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) UN experts called Wednesday for the creation of a global system to trace the extraction and production of critical minerals that are needed in the transition away from fossil fuels.
The massive effort to develop renewable energy, essential in the fight against climate change, requires minerals and metals such as copper, cadmium, nickel and lithium, necessary for electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and more.
Demand for such materials will quadruple by 2040 as nations race to limit global warming to +1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated.
The experts -- representatives from non-governmental organizations and various countries' mining and environment ministries -- are part of a UN committee set up in April by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to draw up guardrails in the face of the looming energy revolution.
"We established the panel in response to calls from developing countries, amid signs that the energy transition could reproduce and amplify inequalities of the past," Guterres said Wednesday.
He asked the panel to share its recommendations with UN member states ahead of November's COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
"We will bring the UN system together to support implementation of the panel's work, safeguarding and advancing human rights, including the rights of Indigenous Peoples, across the critical minerals value chain," Guterres said.
Recent Stories
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive
Classes start at DMC university campus
More Stories From Business
-
ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows30 minutes ago
-
State Bank issues clarification on designing new notes30 minutes ago
-
CCoSOEs approves categorization of NHA, Pakistan Post1 hour ago
-
Land acquisition for Buner Marble city to complete within 2 months3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 365 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation3 hours ago
-
Yango Helps Fulfil Driver's Dream: Supporting a Father's Journey to Secure His Son’s Medical Care3 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on cooler US inflation, before ECB rate call6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Russia to sing agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Chairs 23rd meeting of SCO ministers responsible for foreign economy, trade4 hours ago
-
Markets rally with Wall St after US inflation eases further2 minutes ago