UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Revenues From Israel - Mladenov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The United Nations hopes the Palestinian leadership will resume collecting tax revenues from Israel after the plans to annex parts ofthe West Bank are off the table, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said on Tuesday.

"Now that the imminent threat of annexation has been removed by the UAE [United Arab Emirates]-Israel agreement, I hope that the Palestinian leadership will resume accepting its clearance revenues and provide some breathing space for the battered economy," Mladenov said during a UN Security Council meeting.

In August, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark agreement, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties.

The agreement stipulates Israel giving up its plans to annex the West Bank. However, the Palestinian leadership rejected the agreement.

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially announced Israel's annexation plans during the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet.

The Palestinians' refusal to accept the tax revenues that Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority was in line with the decisions to cut off all ties.