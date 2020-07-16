UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Humanitarian Chief Warns 1.6Mln Yemenis May Be Affected By Oil Spill From Tanker Safer

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

UN Humanitarian Chief Warns 1.6Mln Yemenis May Be Affected By Oil Spill From Tanker Safer

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) As many as 1.6 million people in Yemen would be directly impacted if the deserted oil tanker Safer, moored for nearly six years, collapses and spills oil into the Red Sea, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Wednesday.

"If a spill were to occur in the next two months, experts project that 1.6 million Yemenis would be directly affected," Lowcock told a UN Security Council meeting. "Essentially, every fishing community along Yemen's west coast would see their livelihoods collapse and would suffer substantial economic losses. About 90 percent of people in these communities already need humanitarian assistance."

Lowcock noted that much of the 1.1 million barrels of oil held in the tanker would likely remain near Yemen's coast, potentially leading to a closure of the port of Hudaydah for an extended period.

This outcome would destabilize commercial and aid imports and add even more suffering to people already facing hunger in Sanaa, Saudi and Ibb, as well as push the entire country toward famine, Lowcock said.

Besides, a leak of the tanker at the end of May brought Yemen and its neighbors closer than ever to an environmental disaster, Lowcock added.

Last week, the rebel Houthi movement that is in control of the western Red Sea ports informed the United Nations about their readiness to authorize a technical mission to assess the tanker and conduct initial repairs.

However, Lowcock noted, industry experts suggested that extracting the oil might be the only way to eradicate the risk of a catastrophic spill from a 44-year-old tanker.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Oil Saudi Ibb Sanaa May From Industry Million

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

5 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.