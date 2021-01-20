UN in Discussions With Iran to Find Way to Pay Dues, Restore Right to Vote - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The United Nations is in discussions with the Iranian authorities to find a solution for Iran's outstanding dues that deprived the country of the right to vote in the General Assembly, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have in fact been in close touch with the permanent mission of Iran as well as other relevant Iranian authorities," Dujarric said. "We have been in discussions, we will continue to be discussions and we fully recognize the goodwill of the Iranian authorities to try to find a solution; we're all trying to find a solution."

Dujarric also said it was clear that the Islamic Republic is keen to find a way to pay its dues to the United Nations, but "specific circumstances" have made it difficult to transfer those payments.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the General Assembly president that seven countries, including Iran, have lost their right to vote because the amount of their arrears exceeded the contributions of two preceding years.

Dujarric pointed out that Guterres' letter was an administrative procedure and did not reflect on the efforts that are currently being made by Iran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran had always paid UN membership contributions despite being under US sanctions, but this year the United States blocked all available financial channels.

Iran suggested that it can pay off the outstanding dues via its frozen assets in South Korea and the proposal is currently being discussed with the UN Secretariat, according to the spokesman.

Libya, Central African Republic, Congo, Niger, South Sudan, Somalia and Zimbabwe are the other UN member states that lost the right to vote.

The countries can regain their right to vote if they make certain minimum payments. Iran must pay $16.2 million.