UN in Touch With Taliban to Ensure Foreign Currencies Ban Has No Impact on Aid - Spokesman

The United Nations is in touch with the Taliban (banned in Russia) to ensure that the recent ban on the use of foreign currencies will not disrupt its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United Nations is in touch with the Taliban (banned in Russia) to ensure that the recent ban on the use of foreign currencies will not disrupt its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

"We are in touch with the de-facto authorities and we're working to maintain our operations on the ground and make sure that we can keep up the humanitarian efforts on the ground," Haq said during a press briefing. "What we're trying to do is make sure that it does not have any impact on our operations."