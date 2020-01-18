(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has reiterated the need to keep the North African country's oil facilities out of conflict, in a statement published on Saturday following the news that Libyan National Army (LNA) forces had begun blocking oil exports from five ports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has reiterated the need to keep the North African country's oil facilities out of conflict, in a statement published on Saturday following the news that Libyan National Army (LNA) forces had begun blocking oil exports from five ports.

"The Mission urges all Libyans to exercise maximum restraint while international negotiations continue to broker an end to Libya's longstanding crisis, including recommending measures to ensure transparency in the allocation of resources. The Mission reiterates the importance of preserving the integrity and neutrality of the National Oil Corporation [NOC]," the statement read.

The organization has also warned of negative consequences, first and foremost, for the Libyan people who are mostly dependent on oil production.

"It will also have terrible knock-on effects for the country's already deteriorated economic and financial situation," the UN Mission statement added.

On Friday, the NOC issued a statement warning that a shutdown of oil terminals would have far-reaching negative consequences for the national economy, as protesters reportedly entered and blockaded the Zueitina oil port in eastern Libya.

Some Libyan tribal leaders and public figures close to LNA leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Thursday called for a blockade of the country's oil terminals in protest against the intervention of Turkish troops in support of the UN-backed Government of National of Accord.