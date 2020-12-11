UrduPoint.com
UN Office In Geneva Says Will Host Intra-Libyan Economic Talks From December 14-15

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The intra-Libyan economic talks will be held in the Swiss city of Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations on December 14-15, the director of the United Nations Information Service in the city, Alessandra Vellucci, said on Friday at a press conference.

According to the director, a meeting of the Economic Working Group of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya in Geneva will be hosted by UN acting Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams.

The talks, which is to be held at the UN Office, will be co-chaired by Egypt, the European Union and the United States and focus on political reforms in Libya.

The previous meeting of the group took place in early December, with participants discussing the deepening economic crisis in the middle Eastern country.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country entered a period of a prolonged civil war. The country is currently divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord.

On October 23, the warring sides signed a ceasefire agreement, praised by various parties as an important step to settling the political crisis in the country.

