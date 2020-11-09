UrduPoint.com
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Has No Money To Pay Salaries This Month - Director-General

Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:48 PM

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Has No Money to Pay Salaries This Month - Director-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has run out of money to pay salaries to its staff in November due to significant cuts in funding, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned in a statement on Monday.

"Despite all of our efforts to raise the resources needed to keep our humanitarian and development programs running, it was with great regret that I informed our staff today that we don't have sufficient funding at this stage to honor their salaries this month," Lazzarini said.

Lazzarini noted that UNRWA urgently needs 70 million by the end of this month to ensure that 28,000 personnel receive full salaries for November and December.

In 2018, President Donald Trump decided to cut the $300 million in annual funding the United States had provided UNRWA.

