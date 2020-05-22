UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Patron For Polar Regions, WWF Ask Putin To Steer Russia For Green Future After COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:21 PM

UN Patron for Polar Regions, WWF Ask Putin to Steer Russia for Green Future After COVID-19

The UN Environment Patron for Polar Regions and a legendary ice hockey player, Viacheslav Fetisov, as well as WWF-Russia, urged President Vladimir Putin to use the COVID-19 crisis to reboot the national economy through encouraging "green" technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The UN Environment Patron for Polar Regions and a legendary ice hockey player, Viacheslav Fetisov, as well as WWF-Russia, urged President Vladimir Putin to use the COVID-19 crisis to reboot the national economy through encouraging "green" technologies.

In a letter to Putin posted by WWF-Russia on Friday, Fetisov and the NGO noted that "over the last two years, the priority of Russia's sustainable development has increased significantly and important steps have been taken towards green economy, with Russia joining the Paris Agreement in September 2019."

The authors of the letter at the same time expressed concerns that "apart from financial and tax-related proposals, a possible relief of environmental requirements for businesses is also being put forward.

" Warning against this, they asked Putin to task the government with developing measures to promote green sectors of the economy and green finance mechanisms instead.

"Since any crisis is always a time of opportunities, we appeal to you to use this moment to steer the country's development towards a more sustainable, green economy," the letter said.

Among concrete steps, the letter suggests promoting "green government procurement, green bonds, and projects in energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hockey United Nations Russia Paris Vladimir Putin Same September 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of thei ..

14 minutes ago

Over 41,000 people benefit from RTA’s Ramadan in ..

25 minutes ago

SEWA examines 3,000 water samples over last 4 mont ..

40 minutes ago

European stocks stable after Hong Kong sell-off

4 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says City's COVID-19 Incidence Rate F ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cancels Eid ho ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.