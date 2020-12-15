UrduPoint.com
UN Report Says 81Mln Jobs Lost In Asia-Pacific Region Due To COVID-19 Measures In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

UN Report Says 81Mln Jobs Lost in Asia-Pacific Region Due to COVID-19 Measures in 2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures have resulted in an estimated 81 million jobs being lost in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, a new report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures have resulted in an estimated 81 million jobs being lost in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, a new report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday.

"The report estimates a resulting jobs gap in 2020 at the regional level of 81 million as a result of the crisis, distributed as 32 million jobs for women and 49 million jobs for men," the report said.

The report found that overall working hours in the Asia-Pacific region have decreased by 15.

2 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and by 10.7 percent in the third quarter compared to pre-crisis levels.

In addition, an additional 22 million to 25.4 million people could be added to the number of working poor, living on less than $1.90 a day, bringing the working poor total to an estimated 94-98 million in the region, the report said.

The ILO estimates that overall labor income has fallen by up to 10 percent in the Asia-Pacific region in the first three quarters of 2020, which is equivalent to a three percent loss in gross domestic product.

