UN Requires $5Bln To Stabilize Economic Situation In Afghanistan - Humanitarian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 11:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United Nations requires at least $5 billion or more to stabilize the economic situation in Afghanistan amid high inflation and deteriorating state of affairs in the world, Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"We asked for $4.4 billion. They didn't even give us $2 billion. The deficit is big. In recent months, the price of the consumer basket has increased by 29% due to the situation in the world and in Afghanistan. Therefore, even those $4.4 billion will not be enough," Alakbarov said. "If we collect $5 billion or more this year, this may help stabilize the situation."

At the moment, the United Nations has less than $2 billion and this is a "very small amount," Alakbarov said.

Earlier in August, Alakbarov said that millions of lives are under threat in Afghanistan amid severe and harsh humanitarian conditions as the winter approaches.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.

The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis after billions in external aid were cut off, which had represented 40% of the country's GDP. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, amid widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

