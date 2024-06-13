UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Planing Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Newly designated United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed matters relating to mutual interest.
Emphasizing the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and the United Nations, the minister said Pakistan has a robust bond with UN agencies and the United Nations has always stood by us during challenging times, such as climate disasters.
He also appreciated the UN's significant efforts in assisting Pakistan during the 2022 floods and highlighted that, in response, the Ministry of Planning, in collaboration with policymakers, developed the 4RF framework to enhance the country’s resilience against any catastrophic situations.
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the significance of the newly established Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat, which will become operational from 1st of July 2024. "Our focus now needs to be on engaging policymakers to achieve our SDG targets and involving media professionals to spotlight critical issues related to the SDGs," he stated.
Reflecting on Pakistan's commitment to the SDGs, he maintained that Pakistan was among the first few countries to have adopted SDGs agenda in National Assembly in 2016 as our national agenda.
To meet our future goals and foster growth, we believe in making SDGs a collective priority on both individual as well as institutional level.
Mohammad Yahya expressed gratitude for the government's support and further suggested the urgency of the remaining six years to achieve the SDGs.
"We must work closely on data collection, adopting new technologies, providing training, and focusing on rehabilitation and reopening of schools," he added.
He commended the government's "5Es" initiative, noting its alignment with key areas of growth.
As a gesture of appreciation, Mohammad Yahya presented a souvenir to Minister Ahsan Iqbal, marking the beginning of a renewed and strengthened collaboration between Pakistan and the United Nations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Business
-
Single-digit taxation not sustainable: Finance Minister6 minutes ago
-
Govt negotiating with 'Banking Sector ' to resolve liquidity issue of top export sectors15 minutes ago
-
Govt protects low-income groups in Budget 2024-2516 minutes ago
-
PSX jumps 3,410 points to cross 76000 points mark16 minutes ago
-
.46 minutes ago
-
Unemployment in OECD area at 4.9% in April1 hour ago
-
.2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,200 to Rs.240,700 per tola2 hours ago
-
KPRA gives deadlines to wedding halls to opt either fixed tax or percentage3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks3 hours ago
-
Single digit tax to GDP ratio not sustainable: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
25 illegal LPG outlets sealed5 hours ago