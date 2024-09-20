UN resident coordinator meets Jam Kamal to discuss sustainable trade growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The newly appointed United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRHC) Mohamed Yahiya on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and discussed sustainable trade growth in Pakistan.

He was accompanied by representatives from UNRHC office, United Nations Industrial Development Organization and International Trade Centre, said a news release.

During the meeting, the minister appreciated the work of UN in the realm of trade and advised to take provinces and other relevant stakeholders onboard in the process.

Jam Kamal stressed that Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) should be given preference while devising polices.

He emphasized that to ensure sustainability benefits of exports growth should be equitably with marginalized and vulnerable including the populace living in peripheral areas.

He appreciated the work being done under UN agencies for promoting equitable and sustainable development in bordering districts.

He specially took note of the projects working in agricultural sector to improve the conditions of small farmers and growers.

Earlier, Yahiya briefed the official on wide range of interventions for improving trade competitiveness of Pakistan.

He said trade was an important sector for generating much needed fiscal space vital for ensuring sustainable development.

The UN team highlighting the importance of trade related environmental measures globally, expressed their intent of devising a package of Trade and Climate for sustainable trade growth in Pakistan.