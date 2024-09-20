Open Menu

UN Resident Coordinator Meets Jam Kamal To Discuss Sustainable Trade Growth

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

UN resident coordinator meets Jam Kamal to discuss sustainable trade growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The newly appointed United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRHC) Mohamed Yahiya on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and discussed sustainable trade growth in Pakistan.

He was accompanied by representatives from UNRHC office, United Nations Industrial Development Organization and International Trade Centre, said a news release.

During the meeting, the minister appreciated the work of UN in the realm of trade and advised to take provinces and other relevant stakeholders onboard in the process.

Jam Kamal stressed that Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) should be given preference while devising polices.

He emphasized that to ensure sustainability benefits of exports growth should be equitably with marginalized and vulnerable including the populace living in peripheral areas.

He appreciated the work being done under UN agencies for promoting equitable and sustainable development in bordering districts.

He specially took note of the projects working in agricultural sector to improve the conditions of small farmers and growers.

Earlier, Yahiya briefed the official on wide range of interventions for improving trade competitiveness of Pakistan.

He said trade was an important sector for generating much needed fiscal space vital for ensuring sustainable development.

The UN team highlighting the importance of trade related environmental measures globally, expressed their intent of devising a package of Trade and Climate for sustainable trade growth in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exports Commerce From

Recent Stories

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

2 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

9 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

11 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

23 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago

More Stories From Business