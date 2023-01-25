(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United Nations said in a fresh report on Wednesday that Ukraine's economy had contracted by more than 30% in 2022 due to damages caused by ongoing Russia's military operation in the country.

"The economy of Ukraine has suffered an over 30 per cent contraction in 2022 owing to the massive destruction of its physical infrastructure, disruption of production and trade activities, significant shrinking of the labour force and large-scale population displacement," the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report said.

The UN added that post-conflict reconstruction would require "immense" financial resources.