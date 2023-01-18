UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary General Urges Against World Economy's Split Into US, Chinese Poles

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that global economy must be prevented from splitting into two poles dominated by the United States and China.

"We risk what I have called a Great Fracture - the decoupling of the world's two largest economies. A tectonic rift that would create two different sets of trade rules, two dominant currencies, two internets and two conflicting strategies on Artificial Intelligence. This is the last thing we need," he said at the the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He cited IMF estimates which suggest that dividing the global economy into two blocs could decrease the global GDP by $1.

4 trillion.

The UN chief also said that the world was witnessing the most serious level of geopolitical discord and mistrust in several generations ” a discord between the East and the West. He specified that there were especially many different viewpoints in terms of human rights and regional security.

Guterres added that stakeholders should and can maintain dialogue on climate change, trade and technology to avoid the split and any potential confrontation.  

