UN Security Council Not In Discussions To Probe Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:20 AM

UN Security Council Not in Discussions to Probe Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The UN Security Council is not considering supporting an investigation into the attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil facilities that took place two weeks ago, South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matthews Matjila said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"No, there was no discussion this morning," Matjila, who presides with the UN Security Council in October, said in response to a question whether Council members raised the question of formally endorsing an investigation into the attacks during closed consultations earlier in the day.

On September 14, a drone attack targeted Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco was forced to shut the facilities down, which resulted in the country suspending the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Following the attacks, a team of United Nations experts traveled to Saudi Arabia to investigate the incident.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement in the attacks.

