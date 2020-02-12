UN Security Council Votes to Extend Libya Oil Sanctions, Russia Abstains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The UN Security Council adopted a resolution extending sanctions on Libya related to the illicit export of crude oil, but Russia abstained from the vote.

The resolution, adopted on Tuesday evening, "condemns attempts to illicitly export petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya" and extends until April 30, 2021 the relevant sanctions.

The draft, prepared by the United Kingdom, also decided to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts, assisting the implementation of sanctions, until May 15, 2021.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said he abstained from the vote because the Libyan people should decide themselves on the issue of oil export operations.

"We don't underscore that the natural resources of Libya should be used for the good and should not serve the interests of neighboring states," Nebenzia said. "All questions pertaining to the control of oil infrastructure and export operations should be decided by the Libyans themselves."

In 2014, the UN Security Council passed resolution 2146 prohibiting illicit crude oil exports from Libya and authorized member states to inspect vessels in open waters.