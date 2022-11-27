UrduPoint.com

UN To Have Major Role In Humanitarian Deal Between Venezuela Gov't, Opposition-US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN to Have Major Role in Humanitarian Deal Between Venezuela Gov't, Opposition-US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) The United Nations will serve a major role in facilitating the humanitarian agreement between the Venezuelan government and opposition, but some communication with the United States may be required, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"The UN is going to have a significant leadership role associated with this (humanitarian agreement)," the US official said during a conference call. "Certainly, it will require potential.

.. communication with the United States and with Treasury on some of the technical details, but again, this is not something that is being organized or stood up by the United States. It is something that is going to be run by the United Nations."

"Going forward, the United States will consider whether its policies remain open to further calibrating its sanctions on Venezuela, but it will require additional concrete steps by Venezuela agreeing on several key issues, the official said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations United States Venezuela May Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

2 minutes ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

2 minutes ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

3 minutes ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

3 minutes ago
 Argentina v Mexico World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Mexico World Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 UN to Have Major Role in Humanitarian Deal Between ..

UN to Have Major Role in Humanitarian Deal Between Venezuela Gov't, Opposition-U ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.