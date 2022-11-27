(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) The United Nations will serve a major role in facilitating the humanitarian agreement between the Venezuelan government and opposition, but some communication with the United States may be required, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"The UN is going to have a significant leadership role associated with this (humanitarian agreement)," the US official said during a conference call. "Certainly, it will require potential.

.. communication with the United States and with Treasury on some of the technical details, but again, this is not something that is being organized or stood up by the United States. It is something that is going to be run by the United Nations."

"Going forward, the United States will consider whether its policies remain open to further calibrating its sanctions on Venezuela, but it will require additional concrete steps by Venezuela agreeing on several key issues, the official said.