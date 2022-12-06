UrduPoint.com

UN Under Secretary General Arminda Calls On Ishaq Dar

Published December 06, 2022

UN Under Secretary General Arminda calls on Ishaq Dar

Under Secretary General of the United Nations / Executive Secretary of ESCAP Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Under Secretary General of the United Nations / Executive Secretary of ESCAP Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister welcomed Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana and appreciated the supportive role of UN.

He shared that Pakistan highly acknowledges the solidarity of UN with Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country.

Pakistan was, however, in need of further international support for flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The finance minister also appreciated the support of friendly countries during such testing times.

Executive Secretary of ESCAP Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana briefed the finance minister about the framework of ESCAP.

It was shared that being the most inclusive intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region, ESCAP aims to promote cooperation among its member states in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges.

The finance minister was also apprised about the areas in which ESCAP is currently working in Pakistan including education, energy and social development etc.

The finance minister shared that huge amount of money has been spent on reconstruction and rehabilitation in flood affected areas.

He briefed about the overall economic outlook of the country and socio-economic policies being undertaken by the present government for uplift of the poorer segment of the society.

The Executive Secretary of ESCAP appreciated the policies of the present government toward achieving sustainable development goals and offered full support and cooperation to Pakistan.

