UN Welcomes US Willingness To Ensure Liquidity Of Afghanistan's Economy - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:40 AM



UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United Nations welcomes the expressed willingness of the United States to find ways to ensure liquidity in Afghanistan's economy, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesman Ned price said the United States is cooperating with the United Nations to find ways to deliver aid in Afghanistan and ensure liquidity in the country's economy.

"We welcome the willingness of the US to find ways to ensure liquidity in Afghanistan's economy," Haq said.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities). A number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan despite the political and socio-economic turmoil that prompted a mass exodus of Afghans and foreigners.

