Unapproved projects not to be included in next PSDP: Senate body informed

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed on Wednesday that the federal government would not include even a single unapproved budget in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 20120-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed on Wednesday that the Federal government would not include even a single unapproved budget in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 20120-21.

The committee meeting held here with Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani in the chair was informed that specially in most case of the Communication sector,the procurement of land for the projects remained a complex issue and such issues take years to settle down, so the ministry had decided that unless the project is not approved, no funds would be allocated for it.

The Chairman of the committee however pointed out that the government had included a number of new unapproved projects despite its decision for not taking unapproved projects in the current year's PSDP.

Briefing the meeting about current status of funds release and utilization under the PSDP 2010-20, the planning ministry informed the committee that total size of PSDP during current fiscal year was Rs 701 billion out of which Rs 424 billion were to be authorized by the Planning ministry while Rs 149 billion were managed and released by finance division where as the remaining Rs 128 billion were part of foreign aid component which are directly disbursed to the project authorities.

During first two quarters of current fiscal year, an amount of Rs 320.5 billion including foreign aid of Rs 85.

2 billion has been authorized for release and against this amount, Rs 167.1 billion have been utilized by ministries, divisions and agencies.

The meeting was further informed that the Planning ministry was conducting monthly and quarterly review of PSDP regularly to stress upon the ministries, divisions and agencies for speeding up project implementation pace and further field monitoring of mega projects was also being carried out.

Senator Hidayat Ullah pointed out that for the development of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile FATA), the government had allocated Rs 24 billion however only Rs 4.6 billion were authorized for disbursement.

He said the erstwhile FATA should be special focused area as it was badly affected during the period when terrorism was on its peak.

The ministry official informed that normally maximum utilization is done in third and fourth quarters of the year so full utilization of funds would be ensured before the year end.

The meeting also discussed the agenda item regarding RBOD-II mega drainage project (extension RBOD from Sehwan to Sea) and status of M-8 Ratodero to Khuzdar Motorway project.

After hearing briefings of these projects, the committee directed the authorities concerned to fast track work to ensure early completion of the projects.

The meeting was also attended by Senators Dr Asad Ashraf and Engr. Rukhsana Zubairi.