Unbundling Of Ukraine's Gas Transportation System Operator Completed - Naftogaz Head

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Unbundling of Ukraine's Gas Transportation System Operator Completed - Naftogaz Head

The head of Ukraine's Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, said on Wednesday that the separation (unbundling) of the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator (GTSO) has been completed

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The head of Ukraine's Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev, said on Wednesday that the separation (unbundling) of the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator (GTSO) has been completed.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of agreements on extending transit of Russian gas through Ukraine's territory, including a transit contract, according to which, Russian Gazprom gas company guarantees pumping 65 billion cubic meters (2.29 trillion cubic feet) of gas in the first year, and 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet) each year for the following four years.

It was also decided to create a distinct company to manage the gas transportation system. After the adoption of the relevant law, the unbundling process had begun.

"Today, the unbundling has ended, the independent gas transportation system operator was completely separated from the Naftogaz group and began its autonomous work - transporting natural gas to consumers in Ukraine and the EU," Kobolev wrote on Facebook.

The official added that this was the largest energy sector reform in the history of independent Ukraine.

