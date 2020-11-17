Uncertainty Caused by Brexit, COVID-19 Disrupted Investment in UK - Bank of England

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The uncertainty caused by the ongoing Brexit process and the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted investment flows in the United Kingdom throughout 2020, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday, adding that the encouraging results from vaccine trials were a sign for optimism.

"Both Covid and the process of setting the future relationship with the EU have increased uncertainty - we see this in surveys - and this has restrained investment," Bailey said in a speech at TheCityUK's national conference.

The Bank of England governor said that the positive results displayed by numerous candidate COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials meant that "we can now see some light at the end of the tunnel."

Following a survey of 2,800 business leaders conducted in August, the Bank of England said that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused investment levels to fall 33 percent from expected levels in the second quarter of 2020.

There is also mounting uncertainty regarding the future economic relations between London and Brussels ahead of the December 31 deadline for the UK and European Union to agree on a free trade deal or be faced with doing business on World Trade Organization terms.

Bilateral negotiations are still ongoing, although major disagreements remain over governance, fisheries, and the so-called level playing field, defined as the common rules and standards created by the European Union to prevent businesses in one member state from undercutting their competitors in other countries.

