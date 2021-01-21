UrduPoint.com
UNCHR Starts Small Business Support Programme For Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:39 PM

UNCHR starts small business support programme for refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has started small business support programme for the refugees, said an official of UNCHR.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has started small business support programme for the refugees, said an official of UNCHR.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that Pakistan UNCHR in collaboration with Afghan Embassy has also provided six month vocational training skills in 10 trade areas.

He said the participants successfully passed the examination and provided the certificates and machine as part of UNCHR support programme,and as part of its initiative to provide earning skills to Afghan refugees the UNHCR in Hassan Abdal,Islamabad and Attock cites .

He said that certificates, toolkit and sewing machines were distributed among the men and women who had completed the course.

A large number of male and female becomes the beneficiary of this opportunity of UNHCR.

Briefing the guests, project manager Shoukat Kakar said that 55 men and women living in the camp had been taught skills of handicraft and tailoring,Vegetable and fruit carts , he added.

