UNCHR starts small business support programme for refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has started small business support programme for the refugees, said an official of UNCHR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has started small business support programme for the refugees, said an official of UNCHR.

Talking to APP here the other day, he said that Pakistan and UNCHR in collaboration with Afghan Embassy has also provided six month vocational training skills in ten trade areas.

He said the participants successfully passed the examination and provided the certificates and machines as part of UNCHR support programme, and as part of its initiative to provide earning skills to Afghan refugees the UNHCR in Hassan Abdal, Islamabad and Attock cites.

He said that certificates, toolkits and sewing machines were distributed among the men and women who had completed the course.

A large number of male and female becomes the beneficiary of this opportunity of UNHCR.

Project manager Shoukat Kakar has also said that 55 men and women living in the camps had been taught skills of handicraft and tailoring,vegetable and fruit carts, he added.

\778