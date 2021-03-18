UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNCTAD Revises 2021 Global Economy Growth Forecast Up To 4.7%

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

UNCTAD Revises 2021 Global Economy Growth Forecast Up to 4.7%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has revised its forecast for the 2021 global economy growth upwards to 4.7 percent, from the 4.3 percent in its September report.

"The global economy is set to grow by 4.7% this year, faster than predicted in September (4.3%), thanks in part to a stronger recovery in the United States, where progress in distributing vaccines and a fresh fiscal stimulus of $1.

9 trillion are expected to boost consumer spending," UNCTAD said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the experts, the global economy growth will be still 5 percent below the pre-pandemic trend.

"This will still leave the global economy over $10 trillion short of where it could have been by the end of 2021," UNCTAD specified.

Developing countries with limited fiscal space and inadequate international support feel the "brunt of the hit to the global economy, the agency continued.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Progress United States September From

Recent Stories

China reports 6 new COVID-19 infections

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE a role model for vaccine rollout

1 hour ago

Kuwait registers 1,504 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.