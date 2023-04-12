UNCTAD Revises Global Growth Forecast for 2023 Down to 2.1%

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Wednesday revised its global economic growth forecast for 2023 down to 2.1% from the 2.2% predicted in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Wednesday revised its global economic growth forecast for 2023 down to 2.1% from the 2.2% predicted in September.

"With long-term challenges remaining unaddressed, growth is expected to decelerate to 2.1 per cent in 2023," the UN agency said in a Trade and Development Report update, adding this could set the world onto a recessionary track.

Interest rate hikes are projected to shave $800 billion off developing countries' income in the coming years. Nearly two-thirds of 81 developing countries experienced a decline in international reserves in 2022 already, with 22 countries losing at least 10% of their reserves.

The rebound in China's economy will have a positive knock-on effect on neighboring developing countries in 2023, but this will be offset by persistent weakness elsewhere, particularly in Latin America, the agency predicted.

World trade is also facing several headwinds, ranging from feebler external demand to continuing trade conflicts between China and the United States or Europe, UNCTAD said.

"As a result, the annual growth of international trade is expected to remain close to the growth of the world economy in 2023, though this forecast remains subject to high uncertainties," the report update reads.

The UN trade and development body warned that soaring debt, interest rate hikes, high food prices and insufficient liquidity could all have a crushing effect on emerging economies, deepening the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and magnify inequalities.