Under EU Laws Ukraine Cannot Sign New Contract for Russian Gas Transit in 2019 - Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine will not be able to sign a new contract for Russian gas transit in 2019 under the EU legislation, since the current transit regulation contract expires on December 31, CEO of Russian gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Ukraine will not be able to sign a new contract for Russian gas transit in 2019 under the EU legislation, since the current transit regulation contract expires on December 31, CEO of Russian gas giant Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said on Friday.

"Before the end of the year, before the current transit contract expires, Ukraine will not be able to sign a new transit contract under the EU legislation ... We state that we are ready to extend the current transit contract. But there is one aspect, this contract should be economically advantageous for the Russian side," Miller said at a press conference.