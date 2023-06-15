UrduPoint.com

Underinvestment In Global Energy Market Reaching $200-300Bln - Russian Energy Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

 MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The global energy market currently faces underinvestment of $200-300 billion due to Russia sanctions, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Thursday.

"The underinvestment (of the global energy market) today is about ... $200-300 billion," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The shortest and most cost-efficient global energy routes have been disabled by the sanctions and anticompetitive policies, he said. The time it takes to ship Russian oil to an average consumer has increased from 10 days before sanctions to 30-45 days now, according to the official.

"Consumers become hostages of political games and bad planning," he added.

SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

