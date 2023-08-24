Open Menu

Underprivileged's Inclusion In Development Process, Vital For National Progress:Sami Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Underprivileged's inclusion in development process, vital for national progress:Sami Saeed

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday said inclusion of underprivileged segments of society in the development process was pivotal in achieving a sustainable national growth trajectory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday said inclusion of underprivileged segments of society in the development process was pivotal in achieving a sustainable national growth trajectory.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the initiatives taken in the social sector, he remarked that no country could tread the path of progress without the inclusion of underprivileged strata of society in the development process.

"The initiatives in social sector will pave the way for the social uplift of low-income groups of society by offering them equitable opportunities," the added.

Sami Saeed emphasized that transparent criteria should be adopted for selection of deserving persons and targeting social benefits.

During the meeting, Member Social Sector Rafiullah Kakar explained the substantial initiatives and programmes undertaken by the Ministry of Planning and Development in the social sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Progress

Recent Stories

Islamabad police ensures robust security measures ..

Islamabad police ensures robust security measures in high security zone

6 minutes ago
 Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

6 minutes ago
 Greece struggles to tame wildfires raging for a si ..

Greece struggles to tame wildfires raging for a sixth day

6 minutes ago
 Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

11 minutes ago
 Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions ..

Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions in light of Quran, Sunnah

11 minutes ago
 Human smuggler arrested

Human smuggler arrested

11 minutes ago
PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Bal ..

PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan

14 minutes ago
 BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls o ..

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anw ..

14 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) sustains objection on ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) sustains objection on pleas against Imran's interim ..

14 minutes ago
 Faith leaders hail Pakistan's pledge to hold perpe ..

Faith leaders hail Pakistan's pledge to hold perpetrators of Jaranwala incident ..

35 minutes ago
 RWMC organises anti-smog awareness walk in Dhoke H ..

RWMC organises anti-smog awareness walk in Dhoke Hassu area

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business