ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday said inclusion of underprivileged segments of society in the development process was pivotal in achieving a sustainable national growth trajectory.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the initiatives taken in the social sector, he remarked that no country could tread the path of progress without the inclusion of underprivileged strata of society in the development process.

"The initiatives in social sector will pave the way for the social uplift of low-income groups of society by offering them equitable opportunities," the added.

Sami Saeed emphasized that transparent criteria should be adopted for selection of deserving persons and targeting social benefits.

During the meeting, Member Social Sector Rafiullah Kakar explained the substantial initiatives and programmes undertaken by the Ministry of Planning and Development in the social sector.