UrduPoint.com

UNDP Delegation Calls On Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:45 PM

UNDP delegation calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday held a meeting with Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Knut Ostby and his team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday held a meeting with Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Knut Ostby and his team.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Haroon Sharif, Sr. Adviser UNDP, Ammara Durrani, Assistant resident representative UNDP, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The UNDP team briefed the finance minister on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.

The UNDP team further extended support to the government in mobilizing financing for development in flood-affected areas and technical expertise for mobilizing SDG investments and climate financing for development.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the UNDP team and appreciated UNDP for being a great partner in taking flood relief measures in Pakistan and welcomed the financial proposals for unlocking Geneva pledges.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the key role of UNDP as development partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He reiterated the commitment of government of Pakistan on achievement of SDGs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Ishaq Dar Geneva Sudanese Pound Undp From Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted U ..

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Providing Depleted Uranium Munitions to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so ..

Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so far: Minister for National Hea ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Sees No Progress on Scythian Gold Held in N ..

Russia Sees No Progress on Scythian Gold Held in Netherlands - Russian Ambassado ..

4 minutes ago
 Tanzania says five dead in Marburg virus outbreak

Tanzania says five dead in Marburg virus outbreak

4 minutes ago
 Ciccone wins as Catalunya mountain takes toll on I ..

Ciccone wins as Catalunya mountain takes toll on Ineos

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China Intend to Strengthen Dialogue on WTO ..

Russia, China Intend to Strengthen Dialogue on WTO Reform - Statement

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.