UNDP delegation calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday held a meeting with Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Knut Ostby and his team

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Haroon Sharif, Sr. Adviser UNDP, Ammara Durrani, Assistant resident representative UNDP, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The UNDP team briefed the finance minister on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.

The UNDP team further extended support to the government in mobilizing financing for development in flood-affected areas and technical expertise for mobilizing SDG investments and climate financing for development.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the UNDP team and appreciated UNDP for being a great partner in taking flood relief measures in Pakistan and welcomed the financial proposals for unlocking Geneva pledges.

The Finance Minister also appreciated the key role of UNDP as development partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He reiterated the commitment of government of Pakistan on achievement of SDGs.