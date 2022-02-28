UrduPoint.com

UNDP Extends Support For Ehsas, KPP For Sustainable Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Knut Ostby, here on Monday reaffirmed commitment to continue support for the implementation of Ehsaas, Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP), and explore further areas to support Pakistan in its efforts for sustainable development.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Knut Ostby appreciated and supported the efforts of the government for bringing improvement in social and economic sectors.

Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, Ms. Ammara Durrani; Technical Advisor UNDP on Financing for Development, Haroon Sharif, Senior; Policy Analyst UNDP, Umer Akhlaq Malik and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

The UNDP Resident Representative briefed about Programme's commitment toward achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and maintained that for developing countries, it was easier to achieve SDGs with support of multilaterals and engagement with the private sector.

He said that 'development for everybody' was at the center of UNDP's development agenda adding, on the same lines, UNDP was focusing on sustainable investment potential present in the private sector of Pakistan.

The team also highlighted about the PM's motive for 'Investment in Sustainable Infrastructure' and commended the efforts of current government in this regard.

Welcoming UNDP team, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin gave an overview about the on-going economic challenges and respective reform projects being undertaken by the present Government.

He maintained that government of Pakistan was committed to introduce reforms in various sectors for tackling longstanding structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister apprised that the loans for agriculture, production and business development are being disbursed.

He said, government was moving away from trickle-down approach and is focusing on bottom-up approach for a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

It was further informed that issues such as fragmented Industries, undue profits by middleman, direct access of producers to markets, and access to capital and financial inter mediation are on priority for the government and any assistance of the UNDP in these areas will be welcomed.

>