UNDP, FPCCI organize stakeholders' conference on green jobs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organized a stakeholders' conference regarding green jobs for youth including women in eco-tourism, weaving and renewable energy sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of people from the business community and youth participated in the conference, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the conference, UNDP consultant, Ahsan Hameed Durrani gave a detailed presentation regarding the three sectors and said that green jobs do not mean the ignoring of the traditional sector. However, its purpose is the generation of new opportunities in these three sectors. These jobs are particularly related to review of environmental impacts.

Ahsan Hameed Durrani also gave a review of the gender gap in employment in different sectors. He was of the opinion that progress in any sector is not possible without the participation of women.

On this occasion, other participants demanded provision of subsidies on solar energy and its access to the maximum number of population, besides a cut in tax on solar energy.

The participants also called for imparting training to youth in the tourism sector and keeping tourists' spots clear of pollution and plastic bags.

Speaking on the occasion, some women participants stressed need for the utilization of the capabilities of women and particularly the encouragement of women in handicrafts sector and provision of access to them to them through modern technology, besides bringing women of the vocational centres to forefront to not only promote tourism, rather also pass on its benefits to the people.

The participants stressed the need for provision of a better environment to women working in the weaving industry and termed participation of women in these sectors a dire need of the time.

Addressing the conference, Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that the tourism sector of the province has great potential, which could be utilized for imparting skills to generate employment opportunities for youth.

He proposed teaching modern digital skills to youth and women so they could directly get access to the market, otherwise, middlemen will purchase goods at low prices and then sell it at exorbitant rates.