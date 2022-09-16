UNDP, KP-EZDMC discuss skill development initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A team of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) called on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and discussed skill development initiatives for both male and female workers in different industries at economic zones.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, both parties proposed that Common Facilities' Centres (CFCs) would be operational in the zones with the support. The process of making the CFCs available to the masses for the commercial purpose was also discussed.

On this occasion, the CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak also proposed that the UNDP shall look into assistance in provision of demand driven skill training programs for the unskilled industrial workers.