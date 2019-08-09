UrduPoint.com
UNDP, SMEDA Sign Agreement To Support ECDF In NMDs

Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

UNDP, SMEDA sign agreement to support ECDF in NMDs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a letter of agreement with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ((SMEDA), Pakistan for the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said a press release issued here on Friday.

The overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership between different institutions/organizations and to reflect on ways to enhance investment of private sector companies (businesses and financial institutions) into the tribal districts of KP. It will comprise of 40 experts on economic development and private sector investment including representatives from the government, the business community, banks and micro-finance institutions, think-tanks, policy makers, academia as well as develop partners.

The forum will provide a platform to explore avenues to facilitate private sector investment leading to sustainable economic growth in these areas.

Meanwhile, SMEDA will provide technical assistance in evaluating Business Development Plans of 4,350 entrepreneurs from NMDs. These entrepreneurs will receive the business support through the provision of in-kind grants. These grants will help returnees re-establish their businesses, expand their existing businesses or establish new business in Khyber, South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts.

These interventions are part of USAID funded FATA Economic Revitalization Programme (FERP), which means to provide sustainable livelihoods and income opportunities leading to long-term economic growth and contributing to resilience and economic revitalization of the newly merged districts of KP.

Pakistan North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Undp From Government Agreement

More Stories From Business

