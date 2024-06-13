Unemployment In OECD Area At 4.9% In April
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The unemployment rate was at 4.9% in the area of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in April, according to an official release on Thursday.
The organization said the rate was unchanged in 25 OECD countries, declined in four, and rose in three.
"Five OECD countries recorded a rate below or equal to 3.
0% including Japan, Mexico, Czechia, and (South) Korea while the rate of Colombia, Greece and Spain was above 10%," it said.
The number of unemployed persons in the organization's area fell slightly to a total of 34.1 million, remaining stable or decreasing in 18 countries, with the largest drop seen in Colombia.
In the EU, unemployment was at 6%, while it was 6.4% in the euro area in April.
The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Business
-
.18 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,200 to Rs.240,700 per tola1 hour ago
-
KPRA gives deadlines to wedding halls to opt either fixed tax or percentage1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks2 hours ago
-
Single digit tax to GDP ratio not sustainable: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
25 illegal LPG outlets sealed4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 20247 hours ago
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-2516 hours ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-2516 hours ago