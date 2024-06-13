Unemployment in OECD area at 4.9% in April

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The unemployment rate was at 4.9% in the area of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in April, according to an official release on Thursday.

The organization said the rate was unchanged in 25 OECD countries, declined in four, and rose in three.

"Five OECD countries recorded a rate below or equal to 3.

0% including Japan, Mexico, Czechia, and (South) Korea while the rate of Colombia, Greece and Spain was above 10%," it said.

The number of unemployed persons in the organization's area fell slightly to a total of 34.1 million, remaining stable or decreasing in 18 countries, with the largest drop seen in Colombia.

In the EU, unemployment was at 6%, while it was 6.4% in the euro area in April.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.