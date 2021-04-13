Unemployment in Turkey Exceeds 13% in February - Official Statistics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Turkish unemployment rate increased by 0.7 percentage points to 13.4 percent between January and February according to TurkStat, formally known as the Turkish Statistical Institute.

These figures are the first of their kind for TurkStat; as of January, the agency changed its household workforce survey to match EU and International Labor Organization standards. As such, the agency will begin releasing month-to-month estimates for their labor force statistics instead of three-month moving averages.

"The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 250 thousand to 4 million 236 thousand persons in the February 2021 in Turkey compared to the previous month. The unemployment rate occurred as 13.4% with 0.7 percentage point increase," TurkStat said.

The changes between January and February, the first to come out so far, show a declining economic picture among Turkish youth in particular.

According to the statistics released by TurkStat, the unemployment rate for the 15-24 age demographic increased by 0.

4 percentage points up to 26.9 percent. Similarly, the labor force participation rate for the same demographic decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 38.5 percent.

Services, industry, and agriculture continue to dominate the Turkish economy, with each sector accounting for 55.8 percent, 20.8 percent, and 17.4 percent of employment respectively. On a brighter note, labor force participation as a whole went up by 0.3 percentage points between January and February, with labor force participation rising 0.4 points for women in particular.

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects briefing for February notes that the pandemic and the subsequent mitigation measures weighed heavily on economic activities for Western Asian nations such as Turkey. The briefing goes on to say that "economic recovery in the region will depend on global energy demand, international tourism and the extent of the recovery of domestic demand on the back of fiscal support measures."