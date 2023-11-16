Open Menu

Unemployment Rate Climbs Slightly In Australia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Unemployment rate climbs slightly in Australia

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Australia's unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points in October, data has revealed.

According to official labor market data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the unemployment rate in October was 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September.

It marked the 17th consecutive month that the unemployment rate lingered between 3.4 and 3.7 percent, a streak spanning back to June 2022.

The ABS said the number of employed Australians increased by 55,000 between September and October, but that was offset by an increase in the number of people actively looking for work.

In order to be considered in unemployment data by the ABS, a person must be of working age, out of work and actively looking for employment.

The participation rate, which measures the portion of the working-age population who are either employed or searching for work, rose from 66.

8 percent in September to an equal record-high 67 percent in October, the ABS said.

"The large increase in employment in October followed a small increase in September of around 8,000 people. Looking over the past two months, these increases equate to average employment growth of around 31,000 people a month, which is slightly lower than the average growth of 35,000 people a month since October 2022," Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labor statistics, said in a media release.

The total number of hours worked by Australians was up from 1.930 billion in September to 1.939 billion in October, grew by 0.5 percent between September and October and by 1.7 percent in the 12 months to October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia June September October Market Media From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

14 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

14 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

14 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

14 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

14 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

14 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business