Unemployment rate climbs slightly in Australia

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Australia's unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points in October, data has revealed.

According to official labor market data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the unemployment rate in October was 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September.

It marked the 17th consecutive month that the unemployment rate lingered between 3.4 and 3.7 percent, a streak spanning back to June 2022.

The ABS said the number of employed Australians increased by 55,000 between September and October, but that was offset by an increase in the number of people actively looking for work.

In order to be considered in unemployment data by the ABS, a person must be of working age, out of work and actively looking for employment.

The participation rate, which measures the portion of the working-age population who are either employed or searching for work, rose from 66.

8 percent in September to an equal record-high 67 percent in October, the ABS said.

"The large increase in employment in October followed a small increase in September of around 8,000 people. Looking over the past two months, these increases equate to average employment growth of around 31,000 people a month, which is slightly lower than the average growth of 35,000 people a month since October 2022," Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labor statistics, said in a media release.

The total number of hours worked by Australians was up from 1.930 billion in September to 1.939 billion in October, grew by 0.5 percent between September and October and by 1.7 percent in the 12 months to October.