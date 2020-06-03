UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment Rate In EU Rises To 6.6% In April

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:12 PM

Unemployment rate in EU rises to 6.6% in April

Unemployment in the EU was 6.6% in April, the bloc's statistical office announced Wednesday. April figure was up from 6.4% in the previous month, while it fell from 6.8% in the same month last year, Eurostat said

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Unemployment in the EU was 6.6% in April, the bloc's statistical office announced Wednesday. April figure was up from 6.4% in the previous month, while it fell from 6.8% in the same month last year, Eurostat said.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate stood at 7.3% in the euro area, up from 7.1% in March.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currency -- euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

The Eurostat underlined that the COVID-19 containment measures applied since March have triggered a sharp increase in the number of claims for unemployment benefits across the EU.

"Compared with March 2020, the number of persons unemployed increased by 397,000 in the EU and by 211,000 in the euro area," it added.

Nearly 14.1 million men and women in the EU27, of whom 11.9 million in eurozone, were jobless as of April.

"The unemployment rate for women was 6.8% in the EU and for men was 6.4% in April 2020," it said.

Eurostat also said there were some 2.78 million unemployed young people -- under 25 -- in the EU27 in January, making for a 15.4% youth unemployment rate.

Czechia, Poland and the Netherlands posted the lowest unemployment rates with 2.1%, 2.9% and 3.4%, respectively in the month.The highest rates were seen in Spain with 14.8% and Latvia with 9% in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Young Same Spain Poland Latvia Netherlands Euro January March April Women 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif ..

14 minutes ago

Present govt restored people's trust in Pakistan P ..

8 minutes ago

Recovery hope fires fresh rally in equities, but c ..

8 minutes ago

Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 54

8 minutes ago

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

20 minutes ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.